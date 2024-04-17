Brussels Airport kicks off first BlueSky community program workshop

By LoadstarEditorial 17/04/2024

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) and Air Cargo Belgium held the official launch workshop for the first global TIACA BlueSky airport community sponsored by Brussels Airport. The TIACA BlueSky program, launched in 2022, is the air cargo and logistics industry’s only program designed to provide individual companies with a verified independent assessment of their sustainability credentials.

Air Cargo Belgium and Brussels Airport Company have established a sponsorship fund which will support up to 15 members with their BlueSky assessment by co-sharing their fees, formally establishing the first BlueSky community. The first wave of six pioneering companies joined together for a kickoff workshop led by Celine Hourcade, Founder of Change Horizon. Participants from Aviapartner, dnata, EFL Global, Ninatrans, Swissport and WFS, a member of the SATS Group joined together to get sustainability insights, understand the benefits and principles of BlueSky and get ready for the assessment and verification process.

Fully aligned with TIACA’s Air Cargo Industry Sustainability Roadmap, the BlueSky assessment covers the 8 critical priorities for air cargo companies;

1. Decarbonization

2. Elimination of waste

3. Protection of biodiversity

4. Support for local economies and communities

5. Improvement of lives and social well-being

6. Efficiencies and profitability

7. Attraction, retention, and development of employees

8. Building and nurturing of partnerships

Further waves of participants will follow with the objective of creating a broader view of the entire airport community status regarding its sustainability journey. The collective results will also provide Brussels Airport and Air Cargo Belgium clear guidance as to where their community could benefit from additional sustainability project initiatives.

“One of TIACA’s main focuses is to collaborate and unite the industry. The holding of this workshop and launching the first BlueSky Community shows how much we can get done if we work together for a common front. This initiative is focused on creating a sustainable future by assessing and tracking where an airport community is on its path towards a sustainable air cargo future.” stated Steven Polmans, TIACA Chair

“Brussels Airport believes that the future of air cargo needs to be sustainable and is, constantly taking initiatives and implementing improvements towards it. At the same time, we are encouraging our stakeholders to also become more sustainable. By supporting the TIACA BlueSky program we are supporting our partners within our community in their efforts. With this first TIACA BlueSky community program, Brussels Airport continues to pioneer, in collaboration with our tight-nit Brucargo community towards a more sustainable cargo industry.” stated Geert Aerts, Chief Cargo & Real Estate Officer, Brussels Airport Company.

“This is a landmark moment for BRUcargo and the air cargo industry at large. By coming together as a community to participate in the BlueSky program, we are not only highlighting our commitment to sustainability but also setting a precedent for collaborative progress on a global scale.” stated Freek De Witte, Director Air CargoBelgium.