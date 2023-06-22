By LoadstarEditorial 22/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Dublin, 22nd June 2023; ASL Airlines United Kingdom first B737-800BCF (Boeing Converted freighter) entered service with the airline and operated its first revenue service from Paris-CDG to East Midlands (EMA) and on to Belfast International (BFS). The aircraft, MSN 35701, registered G-OHJK joins ATR72-200, G-OASL in the ASLUK fleet.

The B737-800BCF represents a service upgrade for ASLUK. It will operate five days per week on the airline’s UK and European network serving CDG, EMA and BFS.

The aircraft has been acquired as part of ASL Aviation Holdings’ B737-800BCF fleet renewal programme, which offers higher reliability and lower fuel consumption and operating costs per flight.

The aircraft are used primarily by ASL’s airlines to transport express cargo and e-commerce freight and can carry up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 pounds) with a range of up to 3,750 kilometres (2,025 nautical miles). The B737NG emits 15% fewer carbon emissions than earlier versions of the B737, which supports ASL’s commitment to sustainability and net-zero emissions by 2050.

John Rawl, Managing Director of ASL Airlines United Kingdom, said, “We are delighted to welcome our first B737-800BCF aircraft. This milestone is a positive statement of our confidence in the future of ASLUK and is a step forward as we continue to grow and strengthen our UK airline. Our new aircraft enhances our capabilities and reflects our commitment to our customer service by providing quality and reliable services across our cargo network.”

Headquartered at East Midlands Airport, ASL Airlines United Kingdom received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority in March 2021.