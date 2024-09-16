AP: China hands PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of the collapsed developer Evergrande

RTR: Evergrande files for US bankruptcy protection as China economic fears mount
REUTERS reports: Embattled developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection as part of one ...
AP NEWS reports:
Chinese authorities have banned the accounting firm PwC [PricewaterhouseCoopers] for six months and fined it over 400 million yuan ($56.4 million) over its involvement in the audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.
The punishment is the heaviest yet for international accounting firms operating in China. PwC will be banned from signing off on any financial results in the country for six months. Already, it has been losing clients.
China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement Friday that it was imposing 116 million yuan ($16.35 million) in fines and confiscation of illegal gains on PwC Zhong Tian, also known as PwC China, as well as a six-month business suspension, revocation of PwC’s Guangzhou branch and an administrative warning…
The full post is here.
