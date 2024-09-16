Sign up for our FREE newsletter
AP: China hands PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of the collapsed developer Evergrande

ID 29745905 © Anton Chuiko | Dreamstime.com
By

AP NEWS reports:

Chinese authorities have banned the accounting firm PwC [PricewaterhouseCoopers] for six months and fined it over 400 million yuan ($56.4 million) over its involvement in the audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.

The punishment is the heaviest yet for international accounting firms operating in China. PwC will be banned from signing off on any financial results in the country for six months. Already, it has been losing clients.

China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement Friday that it was imposing 116 million yuan ($16.35 million) in fines and confiscation of illegal gains on PwC Zhong Tian, also known as PwC China, as well as a six-month business suspension, revocation of PwC’s Guangzhou branch and an administrative warning…

The full post is here.

 

