Air China Cargo signs three-year contract with WFS

Air China Cargo - Boeing 747 freighter inflight
By

PRESS RELEASE

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, will handle over 20,000 tonnes of cargo a year for Air China Cargo in Los Angeles under a new three-year contract.

WFS is providing ramp and warehouse handling services for the airline’s Boeing 777 and Boeing 747-400 freighter flights at the US west coast airport as well as cargo handling for shipments carried onboard Air China’s passenger services to and from Los Angeles.

Air China Cargo currently operates seven freighter flights a week on a Shenzhen-Mexico (NLU)- Los Angeles -Shenzhen, Shenyang-Los Angeles -Beijing routing. Additionally, the airline’s four passenger flights a week connect Los Angeles to Beijing and Shenzhen.

“This is a major contract win for WFS in Los Angeles, which is such an important gateway for Air China on the US west coast. It also extends WFS’ partnership with the airline to more than 10 stations globally, including New York JFK, Washington Dulles, and Paris CDG. This relationship spans over 30 years and with Air China’s fleet and network growth plans, we hope to extend this further based on our understanding of the airline’s service requirements and the operational excellence our teams deliver,” said Jose Canales, Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Development for WFS in North America.

WFS handles over 50 airline, freight forwarding, and ecommerce customers in Los Angeles, processing over 760,000 tonnes of cargo a year across multiple warehouse facilities at the airport.

    Topics

    Air China Cargo Los Angeles WFS Cerberus M&A radar private equity SATS Temasek

