Air China Cargo signs three-year contract with WFS

Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Container hub ports in North Europe appear be coping well with the arrival of a ...
PRESS RELEASE
Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, will handle over 20,000 tonnes of cargo a year for Air China Cargo in Los Angeles under a new three-year contract.
WFS is providing ramp and warehouse handling services for the airline’s Boeing 777 and Boeing 747-400 freighter flights at the US west coast airport as well as cargo handling for shipments carried onboard Air China’s passenger services to and from Los Angeles.
Air China Cargo currently operates seven freighter flights a week on a Shenzhen-Mexico (NLU)- Los Angeles -Shenzhen, Shenyang-Los Angeles -Beijing routing. Additionally, the airline’s four passenger flights a week connect Los Angeles to Beijing and Shenzhen.
“This is a major contract win for WFS in Los Angeles, which is such an important gateway for Air China on the US west coast. It also extends WFS’ partnership with the airline to more than 10 stations globally, including New York JFK, Washington Dulles, and Paris CDG. This relationship spans over 30 years and with Air China’s fleet and network growth plans, we hope to extend this further based on our understanding of the airline’s service requirements and the operational excellence our teams deliver,” said Jose Canales, Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Development for WFS in North America.
WFS handles over 50 airline, freight forwarding, and ecommerce customers in Los Angeles, processing over 760,000 tonnes of cargo a year across multiple warehouse facilities at the airport.
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes
Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article