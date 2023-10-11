Xpeng supply chain VP suspended in corruption probe

Analysis: Indonesia-to-Africa 'resource nationalism' – reshaping the supply chain
Top dollar to be made
Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng has suspended its VP for supply chains, Li Feng, as part of a corruption probe, according to CNBC. Providing scant detail, a spokesperson for the automaker said it had a “strict stance against corrupt activities”. The market seemingly has responded positively to the news, Xpeng shares rising 2% in the wake of the announcement. This, however, comes amid investor concern following the violence in the Middle East – Xpeng delivered 750 vehicles to Israel at the start of the month.
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa
CMA CGM – the lurking predator
Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article