News / Yangpu Newnew first to use the Northern Sea Route this year

Arkhangelsk port
Arkhangelsk port—photo from the website of the Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region
By

China’s Russia-focused liner operator Yangpu Newnew Shipping has launched the first Northern Sea Route (NSR) sailing of the 2025 season.

Vessel-tracking data shows that the 1,220 teu Xin Xin Hai 1 departed China’s Lianyungang port on 20 July, and is due to arrive in the White ...

    Topics

    Arctic Northern Sea Route (NSR) China Northern Sea Route Russia Yangpu New New Shipping