Unsworth integrates with Pledge to enhance shipper access to carbon emissions measurement

By LoadstarEditorial 10/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Unsworth announced today that it has integrated Pledge’s carbon emissions measurement platform with its freight management app, Pathway, to add an accredited logistics carbon accounting functionality to the UK freight forwarder’s basic service portfolio.

“Unsworth customers can now access Pledge’s industry-leading emissions measurement and reporting platform, helping them with climate disclosure obligations and supporting their emissions reduction journey,” said David de Picciotto, chief executive officer and co-founder, Pledge.

Pledge allows freight forwarders to help their customers understand, report, and reduce their freight emissions. Their app, Pathway, is a Cloud-based supply chain management app designed to democratise digital tools typically reserved for enterprise clients. The newly integrated functionality enables Unsworth and its customers to utilise this.

“By harnessing Pledge’s API solutions, we will empower our clients to set and achieve their environmental goals while driving positive change in the freight industry”, said James Coombs, head of innovation, Unsworth.

“This strategic partnership enables us to leverage Pledge’s experience and expertise to better support our clients in their sustainability journey by pushing this new functionality to market quickly through Pathway.”

Emissions regulations in the EU and the UK require businesses to start reporting on emissions produced from 2024 onwards. To ensure all shippers can comply, forwarders need to provide easy access to emissions measurement and reporting tools for their customers.

“Unsworth recognises this, and they have chosen to partner with Pledge in order to provide their customers with the necessary tools to meet these evolving demands.”

Pledge’s Clarity™ feature helps promote additional transparency in the supply chain by creating a clear and detailed breakdown of how emissions are calculated at each leg of the shipment journey based on the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) methodology.