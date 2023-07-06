Awareness and a united approach can de-risk carriage of li-ion batteries
At the heart of efforts to draw attention to the hazards inherent in transporting lithium-ion ...
Grimaldi has thanked the firefighting teams which put out a fire onboard its roro vessel, but which saw two firefighters die in the blaze.
Deck 10 of the Grande Costa d’Avorio caught fire at 9.30pm last night on a berth in the port of Newark, New Jersey. The vessel was loading rolling units of cars, vans and trucks when the blaze began.
Grimaldi said the crew immediately activated “on-board fire suppression procedures” and alerted local firefighting services.
“Their prompt response played a crucial role in containing and bringing the fire under control,” said Grimaldi.
“Sadly, during the firefighting operations, Grimaldi Deep Sea were informed that two fire fighters lost their lives. All company’s thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with their families and team currently.”
It is not yet clear how the fire started, but Grimaldi said it was launching a full investigation alongside authorities.
The ship had 1,200 units onboard, as well as 157 containers; there were no electric vehicles of dangerous goods onboard.
Grimaldi added that no fuel spills had been detected, and the ship’s structure had not been compromised.
Grande Costa d’Avorio, built in 2011, is deployed on the North America-West Africa regular roro service operated by Grimaldi Deep Sea.
“Grimaldi Deep Sea wishes to thank and acknowledge the fast and professional response of the firefighting teams to this incident,” it said.
There have been several fires on Grimaldi-operated ferries in recent years, most recently in August last year.
