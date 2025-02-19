No injuries as another Grimaldi box ship hit by onboard fire

By Alexander Whiteman 19/02/2025

Another Grimaldi box ship has suffered a fire onboard, with Splash pointing out that this is the Italian operator’s sixth vessel to have experience a fire since 2019. It reports that the Grande Brasile issued a distress signal 15 nautical miles off the Kent coast in the Channel yesterday. Rescue teams from France, the Netherlands, and the UK were involved in ensuring crew safety, with no injuries reported. The blaze was contained by onboard fire suppression systems.

