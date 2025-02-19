No injuries as another Grimaldi box ship hit by onboard fire

More than 220 China-built ships at risk from US trade reprisal
About 1.29m teu of ocean capacity – equivalent to 17% of the containerships calling at ...
Another Grimaldi box ship has suffered a fire onboard, with Splash pointing out that this is the Italian operator’s sixth vessel to have experience a fire since 2019. It reports that the Grande Brasile issued a distress signal 15 nautical miles off the Kent coast in the Channel yesterday. Rescue teams from France, the Netherlands, and the UK were involved in ensuring crew safety, with no injuries reported. The blaze was contained by onboard fire suppression systems.
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
GXO Logistics reports 20% boost in revenue and $1bn in new business last year
