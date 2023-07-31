Teamsters notified that Yellow Corp operating companies have closed

Value trifecta: Old Dominion, Ryder & Union Pacific (Yellow in mind)
Bubbles and cakes
PRESS RELEASE
2023.07.31
(WASHINGTON) – The Teamsters Union was served legal notice today that Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy.
“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry,” said Teamsters General President Sean ...
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL
Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
K Line confirms death after fire breaks out on car carrier
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick
Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity
Comment on this article