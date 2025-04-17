By Alison Koo 17/04/2025

The Taiwan government plans to create more berths on the island’s container ports to attract more transhipment volumes, anticipating more traffic from South-east Asia amid the US-China trade war.

Transport and communications minister Chen Shih-kai yesterday told the Legislative Yuan (parliament) that his ministry was formulating countermeasures amid the 90-day grace period on additional tariffs on US imports from all countries.

On 8 April, President Trump announced that, except from China, all goods imported into the US would have a baseline 10% ...

