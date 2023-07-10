Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / State of the North American container market: insights for 2023

dreamstime_s_25246129
© Travelling-light
By

The North American shipping industry has encountered drastic hurdles in the past year – from ongoing labour disruptions and port congestion to container rate surges. And, as uncertainty lurks within this region and industry, staying on top of these trends has never been more crucial.

On 25 July at 1pm CT (8pm CET), industry experts from S&P Global and Container xChange will be hosting a discussion covering:

  • the current economic situation in the US and Canada
  • factors attributing to freight rate hikes and falls along with market expectations for 2023
  • the latest container prices and leasing terms in the US and Canada.

If you are involved in the container shipping business in North America, book your seat here: https://bit.ly/Insights2023NA. The discussion is open to all registrants for free.

Container XChange

Prices for 40HC cargo worthy containers, Container xChange

About Container xChange 

Container xChange is a leading online platform that digitalises container logistics by facilitating trading, leasing and management of shipping containers. Established in 2017, the company became the largest platform for over 1,500 container logistics companies worldwide. Renowned companies, such as Kuehne+Nagel, DSV, CIMC and Bolloré Logistics, rely on Container xChange for market transparency, operational flexibility and cost savings.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Container xChange Drewry Newbuildings orderbook

    Most Read

    Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will

    CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in

    War of words heats up in port strike on Canada’s west coast

    Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack

    OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks

    CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future

    Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble

    'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast

    Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges

    'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking

    Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark

    August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse

    Kuehne + Nagel: From Otto Schacht to Michael Aldwell – reaction & insight

    Logistics providers feeling the heat from customers wanting to go greener

    No kidding, folks – MSC's 'erratic M&A journey' makes a splash

    Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?