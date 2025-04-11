Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / 'Under-pressure' Container xChange makes major staff cuts and switches focus

dreamstime_xs_79137095
ID 79137095 | Cargo © Max421 | Dreamstime.com
By

Tech start-ups in the logistics arena have had to navigate bumpy conditions, recently losing the “mojo” they garnered during the Covid-induced ‘new normal’ demand era.

The latest casualty appears to be Hamburg-headquartered ocean equipment platform Container xChange, founded in 2017 with CEO Christian Roeloffs as the industry face.

According to industry sources, the online logistics marketplace has already laid-off the majority of its staff, including in India.

At its peak, the company had around 150 ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Container xChange Freightwalla Supply chain technologies

    Most read news

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

    'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

    Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff

    List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

    EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'

    Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China

    India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

    IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes

    'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025

    Gemini partners on the hunt for scarce chartered tonnage

    Trump tariffs: 'globalisation reborn'? DSV top pick