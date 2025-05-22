Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SMEs count the cost, with Canada Post workers set for new strike

Canada Post
ID 183578704 © Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime.com
By

Small businesses are bracing as talks go down to the wire to avert the second strike by Canada Post workers in six months.

Having confirmed this week that its 55,000 employees were prepping to walk out on Friday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it had received a new set of proposals from the company, which its negotiating team would “examine”.

For the country’s SMEs, however, a feeling of dread has returned, with CBC reporting ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canada Post Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW)

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse

    'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

    Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

    Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan  

    Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

    South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific

    CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook

    Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'

    Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'

    Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth

    Yang Ming chief announces rethink on ordering 'megamax' box ships

    Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading

    Navigating supply chain trends in 2025: efficiency, visibility, and adaptability