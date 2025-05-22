SMEs count the cost, with Canada Post workers set for new strike

By Alexander Whiteman 22/05/2025

Small businesses are bracing as talks go down to the wire to avert the second strike by Canada Post workers in six months.

Having confirmed this week that its 55,000 employees were prepping to walk out on Friday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it had received a new set of proposals from the company, which its negotiating team would “examine”.

For the country’s SMEs, however, a feeling of dread has returned, with CBC reporting ...

