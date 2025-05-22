SMEs count the cost, with Canada Post workers set for new strike

News in Brief Podcast | Week 51 | Airfreight peak, management shuffles and automation impasse
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
Small businesses are bracing as talks go down to the wire to avert the second strike by Canada Post workers in six months.
Having confirmed this week that its 55,000 employees were prepping to walk out on Friday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it had received a new set of proposals from the company, which its negotiating team would “examine”.
For the country’s SMEs, however, a feeling of dread has returned, with CBC reporting ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article