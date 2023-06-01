Scan Global Logistics expands global network with the acquisition of Sand Road Freight

Scan Global names Maersk's Nils Smedegaard Andersen as board chair
PRESS RELEASE
|Scan Global Logistics (SGL) acquires Sand Road Freight in Herning as part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy. Sand Road Freight is known as a leading road transport carrier on the trade between Denmark and the Benelux countries (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg).
Copenhagen, 1 June 2023: Scan Global Logistics strengthens its transport network by acquiring Sand Road Freight. The company operates throughout Europe but is a leading road transport forwarder between Denmark and the Benelux countries. With its unique setup for Benelux traffic enabling customers to save a day’s reload and transport time, Sand Road Freight will add a new product to SGL’s extensive portfolio.
Head of Road and Intermodal, Niels Kjær-Richardt, emphasises Sand Road Freight’s size and market position as essential for the acquisition: ‘Sand Road Freight handles 35 trucks daily to and from the Benelux countries. It will strengthen our market position and our road transport activities and competencies in Denmark and the rest of Europe.’
Sand Road Freight’s CEO, Palle Korsholm Villadsen, adds: ‘We will be able to offer our customers a more comprehensive portfolio of global air, ocean and rail freight products while maintaining our successful setup built over many years. It couldn’t be better.’
Sand Road Freight’s strong setup consists of exclusively using trailers equipped with lifting tailgates from pickup to final delivery without reloading, thus saving time and reducing the risk of damaged goods.
|Focus on expansion in Europe
SGL is accelerating its expansion strategy in Europe. In early April, the company announced the opening of its first office in Romania and plans to expand in more countries.
‘With the growth we have had over the past few years – and still have – it’s essential we find the right match to fit our culture and way of doing things. Sand Road Freight is that match, says Allan Melgaard, Global CEO at SGL, and continues: ‘Europe is a natural and essential part of our strategy, and we are very focused on building our presence in the region.’
Since 2016, the company has acquired 33 companies on all continents.
The agreement has been signed by both parties, and the transaction is expected to close during the summer.
