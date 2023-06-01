Scan Global Logistics expands global network with the acquisition of Sand Road Freight

Copenhagen, 1 June 2023: Scan Global Logistics strengthens its transport network by acquiring Sand Road Freight. The company operates throughout Europe but is a leading road transport forwarder between Denmark and the Benelux countries. With its unique setup for Benelux traffic enabling customers to save a day’s reload and transport time, Sand Road Freight will add a new product to SGL’s extensive portfolio.

Head of Road and Intermodal, Niels Kjær-Richardt, emphasises Sand Road Freight’s size and market position as essential for the acquisition: ‘Sand Road Freight handles 35 trucks daily to and from the Benelux countries. It will strengthen our market position and our road transport activities and competencies in Denmark and the rest of Europe.’

Sand Road Freight’s CEO, Palle Korsholm Villadsen, adds: ‘We will be able to offer our customers a more comprehensive portfolio of global air, ocean and rail freight products while maintaining our successful setup built over many years. It couldn’t be better.’

Sand Road Freight’s strong setup consists of exclusively using trailers equipped with lifting tailgates from pickup to final delivery without reloading, thus saving time and reducing the risk of damaged goods.