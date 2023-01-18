SATS shareholders approve WFS deal

By LoadstarEditorial 18/01/2023

PRESS RELEASE

SATS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF WFS

Ordinary resolution passes with 96.80% support from voting shareholders Projected completion in March/April 2023, subject to regulatory approvals

Singapore, 18 January 2023 – SATS Ltd. (SATS) shareholders voted to approve the proposed acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was held in person and via electronic means today. 96.80% of the total number of votes were ...

