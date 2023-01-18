SATS shareholders approve WFS deal

D-Day approaches for SATS + WFS – key amendments sought
At least it moves
PRESS RELEASE
SATS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF WFS
Ordinary resolution passes with 96.80% support from voting shareholders Projected completion in March/April 2023, subject to regulatory approvals
Singapore, 18 January 2023 – SATS Ltd. (SATS) shareholders voted to approve the proposed acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was held in person and via electronic means today. 96.80% of the total number of votes were ...
