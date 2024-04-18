SAS partners WFS for cargo handling in North America

Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk
PRESS RELEASE
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has awarded a cargo handling contract to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at a fourth major airport gateway in North America.
The new three-year agreement will see WFS, a member of SATS Group, handle cargo onboard SAS flights to and from Boston. The airline now offers daily Airbus A350 flights between the New England city and the Danish capital, Copenhagen.
WFS expects to handle over 8 million kilograms of cargo a year on SAS’s Boston operations, including high volumes of perishables.
Boston now joins Los Angeles, New York JFK, and San Francisco as airports in the U.S. where WFS and SAS have partnered together.
“Boston is a prime airport gateway for WFS and SAS in North America. Our ability to provide the airline with the high service standards it expects for its customers, alongside the reputation we have built working with SAS at other major U.S. airports, have earned us this new opportunity to extend our partnership,” said Timothy Coggswell, VP Cargo – North East Region at WFS.
WFS opened its operation in Boston in 2010 and now operates two cargo terminals at the city’s Logan International Airport, offering over 70,000 square feet of cargo handing space. The two facilities process more than 57,000 tonnes of cargo annually for WFS’ 14 airline customers in Boston.
