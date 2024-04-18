Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SAS partners WFS for cargo handling in North America

SAS is now partnering with WFS for cargo handling at four major airports in North America
By

PRESS RELEASE

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has awarded a cargo handling contract to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at a fourth major airport gateway in North America.

The new three-year agreement will see WFS, a member of SATS Group, handle cargo onboard SAS flights to and from Boston. The airline now offers daily Airbus A350 flights between the New England city and the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

WFS expects to handle over 8 million kilograms of cargo a year on SAS’s Boston operations, including high volumes of perishables.

Boston now joins Los Angeles, New York JFK, and San Francisco as airports in the U.S. where WFS and SAS have partnered together.

“Boston is a prime airport gateway for WFS and SAS in North America. Our ability to provide the airline with the high service standards it expects for its customers, alongside the reputation we have built working with SAS at other major U.S. airports, have earned us this new opportunity to extend our partnership,” said Timothy Coggswell, VP Cargo – North East Region at WFS.

WFS opened its operation in Boston in 2010 and now operates two cargo terminals at the city’s Logan International Airport, offering over 70,000 square feet of cargo handing space. The two facilities process more than 57,000 tonnes of cargo annually for WFS’ 14 airline customers in Boston.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Copenhagen Denmark North America SAS Scandinavian Airlines WFS SATS Singapore Temasek

    Most Read

    MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

    Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

    Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

    Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

    'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace

    Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights

    Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

    Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai

    US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    Ammonia, not methanol, will be the 'green fuel of the future'

    Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service

    Soaring air freight rates may level out as summer capacity takes off

    Adjustors sharpen pencils on rumours Dali owner called General Average