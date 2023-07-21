SA: CSX falls after failing to top EPS estimates for first time in two years

SA: China auto sales cool off in June but end the first half of the year up 10%
SEEKING ALPHA reports: Automobile sales in China rose 4.9% year-over-year in June to 2.62M for the ...
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) traded lower in postmarket action on Thursday after the rails company missed estimates on both lines of its Q2 earnings report.
Revenue fell 3% year-over-year to $3.70B as lower fuel prices, reduced supplemental revenue, a decline in export coal benchmark prices, and a decrease in intermodal volumes more than offset the effects of volume growth in coal and merchandise and solid gains in merchandise pricing…
Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains
Carriers blank voyages and look for port call inducements as demand slows
Carriers doing more for less, as lower freight rates take their toll
Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Maersk pins hopes on Asia-Med trade and unveils FAK price hikes
Air cargo market still weakening while players search for optimism
With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights
Steep rate hikes on the way for Indian shippers to Europe
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike
Atlas Air's John Dietrich to replace Michael Lenz as CFO of FedEx
Ship Angel acquires WaySync, launches an intelligent rate management platform for global shippers
'Thousands of jobs threatened' by bid to ban night flights at Brussels Airport
Share deals indicate separation of Evergreen and EVA Air looming
EXCLUSIVE: Air freight stewardship – changing the guard at DB Schenker Singapore
