SA: CSX falls after failing to top EPS estimates for first time in two years

By LoadstarEditorial 21/07/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) traded lower in postmarket action on Thursday after the rails company missed estimates on both lines of its Q2 earnings report.

Revenue fell 3% year-over-year to $3.70B as lower fuel prices, reduced supplemental revenue, a decline in export coal benchmark prices, and a decrease in intermodal volumes more than offset the effects of volume growth in coal and merchandise and solid gains in merchandise pricing…

The full post is here, while the full statement is here.

