RTR: US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support

RTR: Goldman Sachs names Kim Posnett as global TMT head
REUTERS reports: Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Kim Posnett as the head of its global ...
REUTERS reports:
A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Wednesday, with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans to overcome opposition led by hardline conservatives and avoid a catastrophic default.
The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden’s desk before a Monday ...
