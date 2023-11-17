Record number of entries for Seahorse Journalist Awards as ticket sales open for Central London networking celebration

London, UK, Thursday, 16th November 2023: The Seahorse Freight Association Journalist Awards has received a record number of entries this year following the successful relaunch of the event in 2022.

More than 350 articles and podcasts have been entered from over 60 journalists for the 13 categories, which this year includes the first-ever Multimedia Journalist of the Year Award.

The new category recognises journalists who have excelled in delivering compelling stories, investigations, or analyses through the diverse range of media channels including podcasts, videos, and interactive web content.

Other categories for the Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievements in transportation and logistics journalism, include the judged awards categories: Air Cargo, Overland, Maritime, Technology, Multipurpose, and Supply Chain, as well as Journalist of the Year, News and Feature Journalist of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year.

There will also be two nominated awards for Personality of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

“Seahorse Awards continues to go from strength to strength, bringing together industry professionals and the many talented journalists for a super networking event,” said Emma Murray, Chairwoman, Seahorse Freight Association and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meantime Communications, which this year celebrates 15 years in the industry.

“It is great to see so many professions come together to celebrate the outstanding contributions of so many brilliant individuals in the industry.”

The Seahorse Awards are supported by headline sponsor AAL Shipping, with categories sponsored by the TT Club, ABS, Lloyd’s Register, Nautilus International, Multimodal, The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), Davies Turner, PSA International, Raft, OIA Global, and Glasgow Prestwick Airport, as well as entertainment sponsored by Awery Aviation Software.

“We at AAL recognise the great value of the international shipping and transport press and welcome the awards as they celebrate high quality journalism,” said John Pittalis, Head of Marketing & Communications, AAL Shipping.

“The Seahorse Awards give us the opportunity to thank the journalists personally for everything they do to drive high standards throughout the entire transport and logistics sector.”

The Awards, which have been running since 2004, closed temporarily in 2019 before relaunching last year. This year’s awards ceremony takes place on 11th December at Amazing Grace in London.

The judging panel comprises 21 experts from across the supply chain, journalism, and PR sectors, bringing vast expertise and credibility to the Awards programme.

“The Seahorse Freight Association is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this commitment is reflected in our judging panel, which has a female majority,” said Annie Roberts, Divisional Director – International Logistics, DVV Media International and Vice-Chair, Seahorse Freight Association.

“We invite journalists and industry professionals to attend and participate in this celebration honouring individuals in the supply chain, logistics, and transport media industry.”