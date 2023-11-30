Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Pledge enhances supply chain emissions measurement transparency

PledgeLogo_RGB_Duo-uai-1032x374
By

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    emissions Pledge sustainability Emissions & Omissions Going green Greenwashing The thick green line

    Most Read

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market

    Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers

    More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten

    A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation

    Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives

    MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal

    Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial

    Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears

    OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil

    'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship

    Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?

    General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring

    MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control

    Good time for shippers to commit to longer-term air cargo contracts

    CMA CGM doubles-up on service for growing Africa trade

    Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports