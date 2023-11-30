Pledge enhances supply chain emissions measurement transparency

Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules
Companies are unprepared for the “tsunami of regulations that is coming”. Lionel van der Walt, ...
|
PRESS RELEASE
New Accuracy™ feature enables forwarders to provide shippers with accurate emissions data and make informed emissions-based supply chain decisions
|
London, UK, Thursday 30th November 2023: Pledge, the emissions measurement platform provider for freight forwarders, has launched Accuracy™, a new product feature built to enable forwarders to help their clients understand and take action on the quality of their end-to-end emissions measurements.
Accuracy™ allows forwarders to offer emissions Data Quality Indicator (DQI) levels as part of their end–to–end shipment emissions measurements, empowering shippers to make balanced comparisons between forwarders’ emissions estimates.
The DQI levels, developed in accordance with Smart Freight Centre (SFC) guidance, offer more clarity on the quality of the various data sources used in each calculation and the level of confidence shippers can have in the communicated emissions estimate for an end-to-end shipment.
“Shippers are looking for freight partners who can offer transparent and actionable insights into their supply chain emissions, and it’s becoming increasingly common for shippers to compare forwarders based on their ability to provide quality sustainability data when putting business up for tender,” said André Mohamed, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Pledge.
Accuracy™ follows the SFC’s four-tier framework, creating a level playing field by enabling freight forwarders to clearly differentiate the quality of their emissions reporting from competitors.
The DQI level, generated by Accuracy™ for each shipment, ranks the quality of the input data into four tiers (4 – Unsatisfactory, 3 – Sufficient, 2 – Good, 1 – Excellent), in line with SFC’s DQI recommendation.
More accurate data inputs generate better DQI levels as they provide more useful emissions data for shippers.
“We’re the first accredited vendor to include a feature that helps forwarders and their clients understand the quality of their supply chain emissions calculations by providing SFC DQI levels for every multimodal end-to-end shipment,” said Mohamed.
This is a critical step in helping freight forwarders build transparency into their emissions measurement capabilities and meeting the needs of shippers who must understand the quality of their emissions calculations in order to achieve their sustainability goals.
The DQI levels featured in Accuracy™ are derived from three data input types, including origin and destination, weight, and emissions intensity, delivering a more detailed indicator than the ISO 14083 “primary/modelled/default” qualification.
This is just the first instalment of features for Accuracy™, with further additions in the pipeline to help enhance the emissions data quality for forwarders and shippers.
Smart Freight Centre is an international non-profit organisation focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from freight transportation and is promoting accredited emissions reporting with its Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework and ISO Standard 14083.
Accuracy™ and Clarity™ — a feature offering a clear and detailed breakdown of how emissions are calculated at each leg of the shipment journey — are both available on all Pledge plans and as part of the company’s introductory 14-day free trial.
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article