Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Pledge and Smart Freight Centre identify 10 steps to decarbonisation

The ecological concept of greenhouse gas emissions
© Elnur
By

PRESS RELESE

Pledge and Smart Freight Centre bring logistics leaders together to map out key actions to reduce emissions and help meet Scope 3 emissions targets.

London, UK, Monday 4th March 2024: Pledge, in collaboration with Smart Freight Centre (SFC), has issued a ten-point guide to help companies operating in the logistics sector to begin and maintain an effective decarbonisation program.

The importance of collaboration, measurement, and the construction of a clear business case for sustainable logistics, were three of the ten-part guide produced by a round table discussion group, comprising representatives from SFC, Pledge, and logistics experts.

“There is much to be positive about, for example, many companies don’t realise they can start measuring and reporting with the data they already have,” said David de Picciotto, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, Pledge.

“One of the points to come out of the round table was that companies should start reporting with the data they have now, and only then iterate with more granular input to improve the quality of their carbon emissions calculations.

“You can’t go from zero to hero overnight – it’s an iterative process.

“We brought together leaders from across the industry because one of the issues is that there’s a disconnect between these vital stakeholders.

“The result was ten clear and practical measures that can be acted upon by logistics providers no matter where they are in their decarbonisation journey.”

The ten-point guidelines are:

–    Voluntary initiatives help but cannot be a full substitute for regulatory drivers.

–    You can begin your emissions measurement journey even if the data isn’t perfect.

–    We must help stakeholders understand the value to their business that decarbonisation initiatives can have if we’re to incentivise them to invest in them.

–    For many businesses, 60% of their total carbon footprint comes from their scope 3 emissions, meaning calculating and mitigating these emissions can unlock significant carbon reduction opportunities. [1]

–    Procurement is the lynchpin for scope 3 decarbonisation.

–    Decarbonisation needs to be approached holistically, including both technological advances, such as using electric trucks, and operational strategies, such as modal shift or increasing utilisation.

–    Collaboration across the logistics supply chain is crucial if the industry is to do its part to achieve the target set out at the Paris Treaty.

–    NGOs have a growing importance in supporting climate action across the value chain.

–    Market mechanisms help finance the transition to decarbonisation.

–    You need to build a business case to make sustainable logistics viable and scalable for businesses in the long-term.

“As the pursuit of decarbonising supply chains becomes more and more of a priority, we are faced with several opportunities to reduce emissions across the sector,” added de Picciotto.

“This discussion aimed to identify the routes to positive climate action, and we achieved just that.”

The meeting took place at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, December, 2023.

A full account of the findings, authored by David de Picciotto, CEO and Co-founder, Pledge, and Sophie Punte, Founder, SFC, can be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Decarbonisation Pledge Scope 3 emissions Smart Freight Centre CMA CGM Emissions & Omissions LNG Maersk Line Ship it Zero Coalition

    Most Read

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

    IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices

    DSV – the race to the bottom

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market

    As Amazon fails to deliver and freighters return, ATSG sees profits tumble

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    Staff arrests increase company concerns over doing business in China