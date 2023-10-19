Pioneering the future of airfreight with launch of CargoCoPilot

By LoadstarEditorial 19/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore, 17.10.2023 – CargoAi, a global leader in airfreight technology solutions, is proud to announce a significant leap forward in the evolution of its services. Today, we introduce CargoCoPilot, a groundbreaking feature seamlessly integrated into our flagship platform, CargoMART. This innovative solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of CargoMART forwarder and airline/GSA users, reaffirming our commitment to accelerating every stage of the airfreight procurement process with greater efficiency and visibility.

CargoCoPilot represents a remarkable stride in our mission to “drive every stage of the airfreight procurement process with greater efficiency and visibility.” Leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), a type of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that uses deep learning techniques and vast data sets to understand, summarize, predict, and generate content, CargoCoPilot offers real-time intelligent assistance, enabling users to enhance their efficiency, productivity and skills.

With CargoCoPilot, forwarder users can expect an array of powerful features designed to streamline their operations:

· Outlook Integration: The new Outlook plugin permits users to effortlessly read and search airline rates straight from their emails. This feature captures the ease-of-use that CargoAi continuously aims to provide its clients.

· Customised Analytics: Forwarders can now access deeper insights and data analytics within and around the CargoMART platform. This augmentation empowers businesses with information that can guide crucial decisions and optimize operations. Customized analytics insights are also sent to the freight forwarders users every 2 weeks to support them make better procurement decision.

· Available also on CargoMART Airline, our CargoCoPilot helps Airlines and GSA get customized insights to reply to Spot Quote requests.

CargoCoPilot has been available to Forwarders and Airline CargoMART Pro users since early October. Additionally, it can also be accessed via API on CargoCONNECT, providing even more accessibility to our innovative solution.

Maturity Meets Innovation: Seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration and ISO 27001 Certification

In response to feedback from our esteemed clients, CargoAi has also introduced a seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) integration. This sought-after feature will further enhance user experience by allowing clients to access all CargoAi services with a single set of credentials, eliminating the need for multiple logins and providing a unified experience.

CargoAi is proud to announce that we have obtained ISO 27001 certification in August 2023. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to data security and compliance. ISO 27001 certification validates our dedication to safeguarding the sensitive information of our clients, ensuring that their data remains confidential and protected at all times.

These recent developments demonstrate CargoAi‘s unique position in the industry. As a trusted leader with a mature and established presence, we continue to set new industry standards through innovation, ensuring that our clients benefit from the advantages of our experience and trailblazing innovations.