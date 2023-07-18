Panama's Arsenio Dominguez new secretary general of the IMO

MEPC 80: Pats on the back all round...?
As could be expected from last week’s MEPC failure to honour the Paris accord, we ...
A secret ballot among 40 members yesterday resulted in Panama’s Arsenio Dominguez becoming the new secretary general of the IMO, to replace South Korea’s Kitack Lim.
The four-year role was contested by seven candidates, three of which were women, for the first time. The elected candidate has to be ratified by the full assembly in November.
Mr Dominguez has been at the IMO for six years, most recently as director, marine environment division. Prior to that he spent nearly 20 years at the Panama Maritime Authority.
Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, said: “We look forward to working with Mr Arsenio Dominguez (Panama), and know that Mr Dominguez will lead with equal measures of authority, purpose and compassion.
“The position of IMO secretary general is not an easy one, and there are undoubtedly challenges ahead as the industry strives to meet the 2030, 2040 and 2050 targets, but it will be a pleasure to tackle these challenges head on with Mr Dominguez for a better and safer future for our industry and its people.”
He also thanked Mr Lim: “It has been a great pleasure and privilege to work with Kitack Lim over the past eight years. Kitack steered the International Maritime Organization successfully through challenging times, calmly and with direction, and everyone at the International Chamber of Shipping wishes Kitack every success in his future endeavours.”
