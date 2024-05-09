By Alex Lennane 09/05/2024

The loss of Bluebird Nordic from the air cargo market has left a vacuum. But only for a very short time, as a new company looks set to try to regain the space, while Bluebird itself seems to have flown to Slovakia.

Odin Cargo does not appear to have aircraft or an AOC and calls itself a GSSA and airfreight capacity management specialist. Its CEO, appointed last month, is Magnús Magnússon, former director of business development for Bluebird since October 2020 and its commercial director for 11 years.

A post on social media noted Mr Magnússon’s extensive experience and suggested Odin would fill the gap left by Bluebird, noting “the activities of Bluebird Cargo are now in good hands” and added: “This is a really exciting project.”

Odin Cargo claims it meets “the unique demand of the Icelandic market” with direct flights between Iceland and Germany and Denmark, partnering with Delta, SAS and UPS, among others.

It said: “This alliance allows us to facilitate airfreight services to over 400 destinations worldwide, demonstrating our commitment to global reach and connectivity. Our approach is characterised by flexibility, adaptability and a keen responsiveness to the dynamic needs of our clientele. We are dedicated to providing solutions that are not only efficient but also aligned with the evolving landscape of air freight logistics.”

Iceland’s transport authority did not respond to requests concerning whether Odin has an AOC, but it is not listed on fleet databases.

Meanwhile, it is thought that Avia Solutions Group, owner of Bluebird, is now putting its Icelandic resources into Air Explore, a Slovakian airline it acquired in June last year. It currently operates five 737-800Fs, with two others stored, and nine 737-800 passenger variants. It acquired one passenger model and one freighter in March.

Avia said in March last year that Bluebird was planning to get a Slovakian AOC, “which offers great opportunities for a wider geographical coverage”, added Bluebird CEO Audrone Keinyte at the time, and that “currently, the group’s expansion focus is set on Bluebird Nordic and KlasJet airlines”.