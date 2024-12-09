OceanX: Promises of tariff explosion; eBL talk; Zim payday; my Freightos
Round-up
As I put together this market wrap I cannot help but share warm greetings from Zürich airport – I am off on an exciting tour of Asia, catching up with OceanX members and friends in Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Hong, Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City for a fortnight.
This came just as I had some great times with the students at DHBW in Lörrach last week and a few insights from engaging with the next generation again:
1) Forwarding & Logistics ...
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea
A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article