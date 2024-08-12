OceanX: 'Japanic Monday' strikes but let's talk logistics
Stress builds
In the shipping world, Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) clearly dominates the landscape these days, having nearly reached 20% of the global operated container fleet, according to the latest stats from Alphaliner.
(And it’s not done with ordering yet.)
All that emerged last week when Mærsk published H1 24 numbers.
Key Q2 24 reading: 6.7% in ocean volume growth for the liner is in line with CMA CGM. With 6.2m teu it still remains slightly ahead of its French rival, with ...
Hans-Henrik NielsenAugust 12, 2024 at 12:06 pm
Market share differs whether you look at “share of total teu” or share of “actual carried laden teu”.
What’s interesting is ONE’s result. It was made very clear to me that ONE does not chase long term contracts. Only short term / spot pricing.
I’ve been arguing the sanity of such a strategy (for all – not just ONE) for a very long time. No one can claim “I’ve been cheated” or breach of contract … when there is none, except the actual bill of lading.
Alessandro PasettiAugust 12, 2024 at 4:05 pm
Thanks for the feedback on ONE, that’s intersting. And agreed re the market share definition, HHN – the wording here reflects Alphaliner’s definition. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/alphaliner_after-a-brief-lull-the-mediterranean-activity-7226861768545902593-i9Tc/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop