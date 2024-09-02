OX: Q2 24 closing, carriers the winners, loving the Hamburg saga!
Getting there successfully
Labor Day weekend in the US, spring day in South Africa and a rather sweaty start to a hot autumn in Europe.
It remains a strange world these days – a sunk sailing boat with a few billionaires gets more global attention than the Sunion tanker burning in the Red Sea, which is not only threatening to cause an environmental disaster, but also highlights a crisis now into its eighth month, and which continues to threaten crews’ livelihoods, creates ...
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'progressing steadily toward full restoration'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article