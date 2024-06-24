By Ruben Huber 24/06/2024

The rain has returned. After two days of summer, the south of Switzerland was utterly drenched and holiday dreams in the Alps turned pretty dark and grey for many.

Meanwhile, the world remains challenged currently with the US caught in the election race of two old white men for the White House until November, while the new European Commission will only be decided in the coming weeks, and elections in France and the UK are only days ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN