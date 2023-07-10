By Ruben Huber 10/07/2023

Summer heat, FreightTech on vacation, the downturn continues. Sluggish?

Lacking some exciting subjects?

That’s how it feels these days apart from the headline story of the past week.

Look up. For more, read down here.

Intro wrap

The hottest day ever last week and a hot summer are on the cards for most parts of the world, yet lukewarm commitments on net zero for shipping come from IMO.

And while the industry overall continues to be in downturn mode with rates declining further; ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN