OceanX: Seeing red
The countdown to Q2 numbers has started
Summer heat, FreightTech on vacation, the downturn continues. Sluggish?
Lacking some exciting subjects?
That’s how it feels these days apart from the headline story of the past week.
Look up. For more, read down here.
Intro wrap
The hottest day ever last week and a hot summer are on the cards for most parts of the world, yet lukewarm commitments on net zero for shipping come from IMO.
And while the industry overall continues to be in downturn mode with rates declining further; ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
War of words heats up in port strike on Canada’s west coast
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast
Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
Comment on this article