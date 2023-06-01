Ocean Network Express opens Ocean Network Express - Ireland

By LoadstarEditorial 01/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

<May 31, 2023, London> Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd is excited to announce the opening of Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd, Ireland Branch on the 1st of June 2023, in Dublin, their first wholly owned Branch in Ireland.

On the 1st of June, Ocean Network Express (ONE) opens their wholly owned office, Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd, Ireland Branch, in Dublin. The new ONE office will provide quality and reliable shipping services to customers based in Ireland, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

ONE recently celebrated its 5th Anniversary and in these few past years have more than 170 services covering over 120 countries, pursuing digitalization, sustainability and establishing green initiatives. This latest investment from ONE demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland and its importers and exporters.

ONE’s customers based in Ireland, will now be able to experience enhanced services, ONE’s digital solutions, and its iconic magenta branding.

Fer Penders, Country Head of ONE Ireland comments; “Our new office in Dublin symbolizes our commitment to growth and I have full confidence in our teams’ abilities and the support we will receive from partners, stakeholders, and the local community. Together we will navigate the intricacies of establishing a strong ONE presence in Ireland.”