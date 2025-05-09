Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year

Nhava Sheva Mumbai
By

The Phase 2 launch of PSA International operations in India’s Nhava Sheva (JNPA) port is prompting container carriers to redraw their terminal deals for berthing space, with greater operational flexibility the ’look-out’ factor amid lingering Red Sea-linked schedule pressures.

MSC, which often uses a lot of ‘ad-hoc’ or unscheduled calls in covering Indian trades, has moved some of its large calls from DP World’s JNPA terminals, NSICT and NSIGT, to the PSA Mumbai (BMCT) terminal.

Its HEX (Himalaya Express) service is among ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP World Nhava Sheva (NSICT) Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (Nhava Sheva) MSC Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) PSA Mumbai

    Most read news

    Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe

    Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group

    Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes

    Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates

    Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'

    Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping

    Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'

    MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary

    India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks

    Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions

    Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads

    Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'

    Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives

    Atlas Air stays bullish on US change: 'we're flexible, we can fly to other markets'

    US trucking in a 'decline of unprecedented length'

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 18 | Transpac chaos and Q1 earnings