Hapag Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
The Phase 2 launch of PSA International operations in India’s Nhava Sheva (JNPA) port is prompting container carriers to redraw their terminal deals for berthing space, with greater operational flexibility the ’look-out’ factor amid lingering Red Sea-linked schedule pressures.
MSC, which often uses a lot of ‘ad-hoc’ or unscheduled calls in covering Indian trades, has moved some of its large calls from DP World’s JNPA terminals, NSICT and NSIGT, to the PSA Mumbai (BMCT) terminal.
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
