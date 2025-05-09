By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 09/05/2025

The Phase 2 launch of PSA International operations in India’s Nhava Sheva (JNPA) port is prompting container carriers to redraw their terminal deals for berthing space, with greater operational flexibility the ’look-out’ factor amid lingering Red Sea-linked schedule pressures.

MSC, which often uses a lot of ‘ad-hoc’ or unscheduled calls in covering Indian trades, has moved some of its large calls from DP World’s JNPA terminals, NSICT and NSIGT, to the PSA Mumbai (BMCT) terminal.

Its HEX (Himalaya Express) service is among ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN