Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

MSC Air Cargo joins Cool Chain Association

dreamstime_xxl_7961228
© Muhamad Kautsar
By

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cool chain Cool Chain Association MSC Air Cargo The Cool Chain Association (CCA) 767F 777F CMA CGM Air Cargo flying shipping lines Maersk Air Cargo

    Most Read

    Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit

    'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge

    Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers

    Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price

    Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper

    MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin

    EXCLUSIVE: Awful news for CMA CGM in air cargo – one unexpected departure...

    EXCLUSIVE: DP World key exec goes – 'serious in forwarding?'

    Indian Customs to auction uncleared export boxes at Nhava Sheva

    Joachim Schaut appointed head of ocean for Europe at DB Schenker