MSC Air Cargo joins Cool Chain Association

PRESS RELEASE
MSC Air Cargo, the airfreight division of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, will work with CCA members to drive quality and innovation in the temperature-controlled supply chain
Luxembourg, Tuesday 26th March 2024: The Cool Chain Association (CCA) has welcomed MSC Air Cargo to its growing membership of companies working together to improve the temperature-controlled supply chain.
CCA members collaborate on initiatives to drive quality and innovation in the cool chain, with the vision of helping to reduce food loss and improve the pharmaceuticals supply chain.
The Association has recently launched a best practice video for perishables based on key findings from recent trials by CCA Board member the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB), and is planning to pilot similar trials in the pharmaceutical sector.
“As a member of CCA, we are partnering with leaders in the cold chain to collaboratively address challenges and drive innovation,” said Joern Roehl, Head of Products, Quality and Transformation, MSC Air Cargo.
“MSC Air Cargo will be contributing to the community surrounding quality and value in the temperature-controlled supply chain.”
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte.
As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with almost 200,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail, air, and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge.
“CCA members continue to work together to find new ways to improve the temperature-controlled supply chain, and MSC Air Cargo brings immense knowledge and experience to help us achieve those goals,“ said Stavros Evangelakakis, Chairman, CCA, and Head of Global Healthcare, Cargolux.
“We are confident that we will benefit, not only from MSC Air Cargo’s great insight but also its high profile to encourage others collaborate with the CCA in its pursuit of greater efficiencies throughout the cool chain.”
CCA will hold its next meeting in Luxembourg in April, where new members will be voted onto the Board.
