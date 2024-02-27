Sign up for our FREE newsletter
MSC adds new connections to west coast South America through JAXPORT

By

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (February 26, 2024) - Ocean carrier MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has merged two existing container services, resulting in the addition of new direct port calls between the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) and the West Coast of South America. The upgraded service now calls Jacksonville weekly, providing new connections between Jacksonville and ports in Ecuador, Peru, Panama, and Costa Rica.

MSC’s new Ecuador-NWC and Scan Baltic-USA rotation merges its Scan Baltic to USA service, which already calls JAXPORT, with its Ecuador to NWC service. The newly formed Ecuador-NWC and Scan Baltic-USA rotation is JAXPORT’s first and only direct container service with the West Coast of South America.

As part of the upgrade, MSC has increased the size of the ships used in the service to larger 9,000-TEU vessels. The service began calling Jacksonville in February 2024 with the arrival of the MSC Vita.

The new port rotation is Klaipėda, Lithuania; Gdynia, Poland; Gothenburg, Sweden; Bremerhaven, Germany; Antwerp, Belgium; Felixstowe, United Kingdom; Le Havre, France; Boston; New York; Philadelphia; Norfolk; Jacksonville; Freeport, The Bahamas; Panama Canal; Rodman, Panama; Guayaquil and Puerto Bolívar in Ecuador, Paita, Peru; Panama Canal; Cristóbal, Panama; Moín, Costa Rica; Antwerp, Belgium; Rotterdam, Netherlands; and Bremerhaven, Germany.

“These new connections are another significant step in our strategy to diversify our trade lanes and serve global markets,” said JAXPORT Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek. “The new Ecuador-NWC and Scan Baltic-USA rotation expands our reach by offering direct service to new ports, enhancing our customers’ abilities to move cargo efficiently around the world.”

Ecuador-NWC and Scan Baltic-USA is ideal for moving a variety of goods, including reefer cargoes, food products, clothing, and other retail items.

MSC offers a total of five regular container services at JAXPORT. In addition to Ecuador-NWC and Scan Baltic-USA, the ocean carrier also offers services connecting Jacksonville to Asia, North America, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, two-way ship traffic, and same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers. Northeast Florida offers 156 million square feet of warehousing and distribution space, including the largest industrial park in the Southeast.

