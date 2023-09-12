Lufthansa Cargo increases flight offerings to Asia, Africa and Mexico

By LoadstarEditorial 12/09/2023

Winter flight schedule 2023/2024 includes 83 weekly B777F connections

Increased frequencies to Tel Aviv, Cairo, Hong Kong and Mexico City

New additions to the flight schedule: Riyadh and Taipei

Capacity marketing of 17 Boeing 777F aircraft from the end of the year

Expansion of medium-haul route network from September on with the addition of a fourth Airbus A321 freighter to the fleet

Lufthansa Cargo’s 2023/2024 winter flight schedule offers expanded capacity in the international route network with 83 weekly connections. These result from frequency increases to destinations in high demand as well as the addition of new destinations. Furthermore, the Boeing 777 freighter fleet will comprise a total of 17 aircraft with the addition of a new freighter in service by the end of the year.

To Tel Aviv (TLV) and Cairo (CAI), Lufthansa Cargo will operate three weekly B777 freighter services from October. Towards Asia, the frequency to Hong Kong (HKG) will be increased from six to seven weekly flights by routing via Mumbai (BOM). With the combined connection from Frankfurt via Riyadh (RUH) to Taipei (TPE), Lufthansa Cargo is adding two new freighter destinations to its current flight schedule in November, serving them twice a week. Taipei will become part of the global route network for the first time, while Riyadh has already been served by Lufthansa Cargo until 2020.

Due to steady demand, Lufthansa Cargo is also increasing the number of weekly connections to Mexico City (NLU) from six to a total of seven weekly freighter rotations in this year’s winter flight schedule. In July, all freighter flights were transferred to Felipe Ángeles International Airport (NLU), and numerous infrastructure measures were created, including truck shuttle services, to ensure the fast and reliable transfer of shipments between the now passenger-only Mexico City (MEX) airport and Felipe Ángeles (NLU) as a cargo airport.

Lufthansa Cargo is maintaining its proven weekly routings to eight destinations in the U.S. and Canada and six destinations in South America.

The planned entry into service of a fourth Airbus A321 freighter in the course of September will soon result in further expansions in Lufthansa Cargo’s short- and medium-haul segment, thus ideally rounding off its global offering.

“The market for airfreight is and remains volatile, but Asia and Mexico continue to be attractive, economically strong regions for us. The additional capacity of our 17th Boeing 777F in our long-haul fleet offers opportunities to specifically adapt the flight offering to the needs of our customers in these markets,” said Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

The 2023/2024 winter schedule is available for booking from October 8th and comes into effect on October 29th. In addition to its freighter offering, Lufthansa Cargo also markets the ancillary cargo capacity of more than 6,000 flights a week operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Discover Airlines and SunExpress.