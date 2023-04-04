L’Oréal snaps up Aesop in $2.5bn deal

Spot rate contagion has now infected container contract prices, says Xeneta
Longer-term container contract rate increases are fast catching up with the enormous spikes seen in ...
PRESS RELEASE
Clichy, 3 April 2023 – L’Oréal announced today that it has signed an agreement with Natura &Co to acquire Aēsop, the Australian luxury beauty brand.
The proposed transaction values Aēsop at an enterprise value of USD 2.525 billion.
Created in 1987, Aēsop is world widely renowned for its skin, hair and body products. With its signature amber packaging, plant-based ingredients, sustainable vegan formulations, and its bespoke customer service, Aēsop has evolved into a global ...
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist
ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action
Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban
AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles
It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year
Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails
Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO
United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo
Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability
