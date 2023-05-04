Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Insurtech startup Breeze launches automated insurance solution with Ceedbox and Cardinal Global Logistics

Eyal-headshot
Eyal Goldberg, CEO, Breeze
By

PRESS RELEASE

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Breeze Insurance CMA CGM Force Majeure MSC Ocean Network Express ONE reefers

    Most Read

    Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'

    DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'

    MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs

    Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé

    Slow steaming can partially offset newbuilding surge, says consultant

    Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong

    Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO

    Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown

    CH Robinson's unfinished opera

    Evergreen eyes Europe trades with newbuilding splurge

    UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges

    Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched

    Sanctioned AirBridgeCargo announces $167m losses for 2022

    Turkish Cargo and DHL Global Forwarding sign MoU to strengthen cooperation