I: JB Hunt earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates

Searching out deep value in US trucking
Weakness in the price?
Investing.com reports:
JB Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported second quarter EPS of $1.81, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.13B versus the consensus estimate of $3.31B.
The full post is here.
Its 8-K filing can be downloaded here.
The -18% decline in sales, JB Hunt said, “was primarily driven by a decrease in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 13% in Intermodal (JBI), and 21% in Truckload (JBT), and a 4% decline in ...
