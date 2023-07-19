I: JB Hunt earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates

By LoadstarEditorial 19/07/2023

Investing.com reports:

JB Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported second quarter EPS of $1.81, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.13B versus the consensus estimate of $3.31B.

The full post is here.

Its 8-K filing can be downloaded here.

The -18% decline in sales, JB Hunt said, “was primarily driven by a decrease in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 13% in Intermodal (JBI), and 21% in Truckload (JBT), and a 4% decline in ...

