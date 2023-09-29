How a US government shutdown could affect the logistics industry

US rail safety spotlight turns on Union Pacific after unscheduled inspection
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), a government agency under the umbrella of the US Department ...
As the prospect of a federal shutdown in the US becomes increasingly likely, with the Sunday deadline looming over lawmakers, a fascinating – and unintentionally hilarious – article in Freightwaves asks how that will affect the federal agencies covering the country’s supply chains. In essence, it goes like this: the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), already facing a mounting backlog of shipper-carrier disputes, will basically shut, with 94% of staff expected to be furloughed; the same with its rail equivalent, the Surface Transportation Board; MARAD and the Federal Railroad Administration will see between a quarter and a third of their staff furloughed… but the agencies covering US road traffic, such as the FMCSA, will carry on as normal.
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points
