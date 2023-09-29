How a US government shutdown could affect the logistics industry

By Gavin van Marle 29/09/2023

As the prospect of a federal shutdown in the US becomes increasingly likely, with the Sunday deadline looming over lawmakers, a fascinating – and unintentionally hilarious – article in Freightwaves asks how that will affect the federal agencies covering the country’s supply chains. In essence, it goes like this: the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), already facing a mounting backlog of shipper-carrier disputes, will basically shut, with 94% of staff expected to be furloughed; the same with its rail equivalent, the Surface Transportation Board; MARAD and the Federal Railroad Administration will see between a quarter and a third of their staff furloughed… but the agencies covering US road traffic, such as the FMCSA, will carry on as normal.