GKN Aerospace joins HyFIVE consortium development of hydrogen fuel

GKN Aerospace partners with Marshall, Parker Meggitt, University of Manchester, University of Bath, and Cardiff University in the HyFIVE consortium

Consortium partnership is a significant milestone in GKN Aerospace’s vision to establish a robust cryogenic hydrogen systems supply chain for future aircraft

£40 million programme secured, comprising substantial investment of industry and government, supported by UK Aerospace Technology Institute

GKN Aerospace supports with expertise in cryogenic hydrogen systems technology and aircraft structures complementing Marshall and Parker’s deep capability in fuel systems

HyFIVE marks a significant step forward in the development of a world-leading liquid hydrogen fuel system and future supply chain. This collaboration underscores GKN Aerospace’s dedication to driving innovation and sustainability in the aviation sector.

The HyFIVE consortium, led by Marshall, is poised to achieve significant milestones, including the development and testing of scalable liquid hydrogen fuel system technologies, culminating in a fully integrated hydrogen fuel system ground demonstration.

By harnessing the unique capabilities of each industry partner, including Marshall’s experience in fuel system design and integration and Parker Meggitt’s expertise in fuel system components and thermal management technologies, the consortium aims to address key technical, safety, certification, and industrialization challenges associated with hydrogen fuel systems in aviation.

As the aviation industry seeks to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, hydrogen propulsion emerges as a critical pathway for decarbonization. GKN Aerospace is committed to advancing foundational technologies through initiatives like HyFIVE, contributing to a sustainable future for global aviation while creating significant market opportunities for the UK.

Max Brown, VP Technology GKN Aerospace said: “The HyFIVE liquid hydrogen fuel system programme will complement our existing world-leading hydrogen electric propulsion programme, H2GEAR. We have great respect for the fuel system capability Marshall and Parker bring to the table, and believe we now have a robust path to delivering the technology and supply chain required for hydrogen regional aircraft and beyond. This unique industry partnership, combined with the knowledge of leading academics, is a significant step towards a sustainable future for aviation.”

Editor’s notes

GKN Aerospace is a global multi-technology leader in the aerospace industry, specialising in the development and delivery of cutting-edge aerostructures and engine systems. Our unrivaled products, systems, and services are integral to 90% of today’s commercial and defence aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes and advanced air mobility vehicles to state-of-the-art fighter aircraft.

Our commitment to innovation and cutting edge technology is evident in the application of lightweight composites, additive fabrication, electrical wiring interconnection systems, and groundbreaking engine systems, reducing both weight and cost in today’s aircraft and engines. GKN Aerospace is at the forefront of sustainable technology, developing breakthrough solutions to achieve emission-free flight. Our global technology centres collaborate with industry partners around the world to accelerate the development of pioneering technologies, including hydrogen-powered propulsion and all-electric flight.

Operating in 12 countries, GKN Aerospace employs a workforce of 16,000 employees across 33 locations. GKN Aerospace has global sales of £3.4bn and is listed under its parent company name Melrose PLC (LSE:MRO).