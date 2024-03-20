GKN Aerospace joins HyFIVE consortium development of hydrogen fuel

Samskip's new feeders to be built in India with recycled steel
Samskip’s decision to commission Cochin Shipyard in India to construct its two hydrogen-fuelled feeder vessels ...
PRESS RELEASE
HyFIVE marks a significant step forward in the development of a world-leading liquid hydrogen fuel system and future supply chain. This collaboration underscores GKN Aerospace’s dedication to driving innovation and sustainability in the aviation sector.
The HyFIVE consortium, led by Marshall, is poised to achieve significant milestones, including the development and testing of scalable liquid hydrogen fuel system technologies, culminating in a fully integrated hydrogen fuel system ground demonstration.
By harnessing the unique capabilities of each industry partner, including Marshall’s experience in fuel system design and integration and Parker Meggitt’s expertise in fuel system components and thermal management technologies, the consortium aims to address key technical, safety, certification, and industrialization challenges associated with hydrogen fuel systems in aviation.
As the aviation industry seeks to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, hydrogen propulsion emerges as a critical pathway for decarbonization. GKN Aerospace is committed to advancing foundational technologies through initiatives like HyFIVE, contributing to a sustainable future for global aviation while creating significant market opportunities for the UK.
Max Brown, VP Technology GKN Aerospace said: “The HyFIVE liquid hydrogen fuel system programme will complement our existing world-leading hydrogen electric propulsion programme, H2GEAR. We have great respect for the fuel system capability Marshall and Parker bring to the table, and believe we now have a robust path to delivering the technology and supply chain required for hydrogen regional aircraft and beyond. This unique industry partnership, combined with the knowledge of leading academics, is a significant step towards a sustainable future for aviation.”
Editor’s notes
GKN Aerospace is a global multi-technology leader in the aerospace industry, specialising in the development and delivery of cutting-edge aerostructures and engine systems. Our unrivaled products, systems, and services are integral to 90% of today’s commercial and defence aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes and advanced air mobility vehicles to state-of-the-art fighter aircraft.
Our commitment to innovation and cutting edge technology is evident in the application of lightweight composites, additive fabrication, electrical wiring interconnection systems, and groundbreaking engine systems, reducing both weight and cost in today’s aircraft and engines. GKN Aerospace is at the forefront of sustainable technology, developing breakthrough solutions to achieve emission-free flight. Our global technology centres collaborate with industry partners around the world to accelerate the development of pioneering technologies, including hydrogen-powered propulsion and all-electric flight.
Operating in 12 countries, GKN Aerospace employs a workforce of 16,000 employees across 33 locations. GKN Aerospace has global sales of £3.4bn and is listed under its parent company name Melrose PLC (LSE:MRO).
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim
Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India
Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article