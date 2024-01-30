By Alex Lennane 30/01/2024

Anchorage Airport has faced another snowstorm, triggering diversions for freighters.

According to local media, Anchorage is suffering some 2.6 metres of snow. It hit 100 inches of winter snow earlier in the season than at any time in its history, with more than 16 inches recorded last weekend alone.

On Sunday, more than 30 cargo flights were diverted, according to the airport. The vast majority went to Fairbanks, but others went to airports including Narita (Tokyo), Taipei, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Nine 747Fs and two 777Fs are “stuck” at Fairbanks.

An FAA NOTAM yesterday warned pilots that the airport was closed to aircraft with a wingspan of more than 210ft – essentially widebodies – with the exception of flights operated by FedEx, UPS and Amazon.

Sean Dolan, CEO of NorthLink Aviation, an investor in Anchorage Airport (ANC), said: “If you have reserved parking at ANC, such as FedEx, UPS and Amazon, you can land when a storm hits. If you don’t have reserved parking, you are likely to get diverted once parking is full.

Atlas Air, Cathay Pacific and National Airlines were among those most affected by diversions.

NorthLink said it hoped to have operational headstands in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Whether, and when, we can restart construction is obviously key to when we will have operational hardstands,” said Mr Dolan. “The fact that we got our permits last year and started construction is obviously very helpful.”

But the airport appears to be recovering from this latest bout of bad weather today. He added: “It appears like everything is getting back to normal based on the arrival data I am looking at.”

The airport was also hit by severe weather in November, causing diversions and delays.

Northlink Aviation holds a 55-year lease on the 120-acre South Park Campus at ANC and is looking at developments that will “effectively address the need for new and much better cargo infrastructure at the airport”.

Sponsored by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a New York-based infrastructure investment fund, the company is building a cargo terminal with space to park up to 15 747-8Fs.

“Our terminal will have excellent lighting, AI-powered camera technology, 400hz ground power, a ground service equipment facility next to the hardstands, proper spacing of aircraft and more,” explained Mr Dolan last year.