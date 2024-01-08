FAA orders immediate inspections of most Boeing 737-9s

United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo
United Airlines has come to the rescue of stranded vital cargo in the Marshall Islands ...
Aviation Week has run a thorough article on the problems facing the Boeing 737-9, of which 171 were grounded over the weekend following the incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. While it is unlikely to have much of a direct impact on cargo, it will cause scheduling issues for carriers, which must inspect affected aircraft, a process expected to take up to eight hours per plane. One of the first insights to come out of the affair is that cockpit voice recorders are overwritten after two hours – and that data is not now available to inspectors.
