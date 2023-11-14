Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

ECS Group's Niger Air Cargo resumes weekly B747 service

dreamstime_xxl_173475883
© Rose Joy Villote
By

PRESS RELEASE

ECS Group’s Niger Air Cargo reinstated its weekly B747F service on 08 October 2023, resuming the sole, direct full-freighter connection from Europe to Niger. Despite the difficult circumstances currently, it envisages a swift return to previous year volumes and foresees a stable 2024.

More than 150 tonnes of cargo capacity per month are back in the air now that Niger Air Cargo has resumed its weekly B747F flights from Liège (LGG), Belgium to Niger’s main cargo hub, Niamey International Airport (NIM). The recent disruption to air cargo when the military coup in Niger led to the temporary closure of its airports and airspace, has been alleviated.

Niger Air Cargo’s weekly B747F freighter services were reinstated on 08 October 2023. The airline offers a unique and thus crucial cargo link not only to Niger’s domestic market, but also to neighbouring Nigeria and Mali. It regularly transports agricultural products, raw materials, apparel, and healthcare products. Particularly during the pandemic, Niger Air Cargo’s leased B747 was instrumental in ensuring that medical and relief goods could be brought into the country. The airline also provided temporary cargo import solutions during the recent difficult circumstances.

“Given that Niger is a land-locked country, functioning air cargo plays a key role in keeping supply chains running. Niger Air Cargo is still the sole provider of a full-freighter solution into Niger, and our dedicated ECS cargo team at Niamey Airport goes above and beyond to ensure that our customers – many of whom have been with us since 2011 – are reliably and professionally supported in their business processes,” says Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group. “Demand to Niger is quickly recovering to previous year levels and looks equally promising as we head into the new year. Thanks go to our Niger Air Cargo team which continues to prove its resilience and flexibility in the face of unpredictable challenges.”

Niger Air Cargo flies from Liège (LGG), Belgium to Niamey (NIM), Niger every weekend. Enquiries and reservations can be made through the Niger Air Cargo team at Niamey International Airport (NIM), which manages all flight operations:

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ECS ECS Group Liege Airport Niger ACHL 2022 AF-KLM Cargo airports cargo community system Chicago Rockford Digitisation Kale Logistics Solutions Menzies

    Most Read

    Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

    Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'

    MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

    CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market

    East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start

    Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve

    GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?

    No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'

    Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'

    Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships

    Harsh lesson to Mærsk – with love from DHL

    Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border

    Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price

    Hapag-Lloyd shows what a clean liner focus brings