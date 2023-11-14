ECS Group's Niger Air Cargo resumes weekly B747 service

By LoadstarEditorial 14/11/2023

ECS Group’s Niger Air Cargo reinstated its weekly B747F service on 08 October 2023, resuming the sole, direct full-freighter connection from Europe to Niger. Despite the difficult circumstances currently, it envisages a swift return to previous year volumes and foresees a stable 2024.

More than 150 tonnes of cargo capacity per month are back in the air now that Niger Air Cargo has resumed its weekly B747F flights from Liège (LGG), Belgium to Niger’s main cargo hub, Niamey International Airport (NIM). The recent disruption to air cargo when the military coup in Niger led to the temporary closure of its airports and airspace, has been alleviated.

Niger Air Cargo’s weekly B747F freighter services were reinstated on 08 October 2023. The airline offers a unique and thus crucial cargo link not only to Niger’s domestic market, but also to neighbouring Nigeria and Mali. It regularly transports agricultural products, raw materials, apparel, and healthcare products. Particularly during the pandemic, Niger Air Cargo’s leased B747 was instrumental in ensuring that medical and relief goods could be brought into the country. The airline also provided temporary cargo import solutions during the recent difficult circumstances.

“Given that Niger is a land-locked country, functioning air cargo plays a key role in keeping supply chains running. Niger Air Cargo is still the sole provider of a full-freighter solution into Niger, and our dedicated ECS cargo team at Niamey Airport goes above and beyond to ensure that our customers – many of whom have been with us since 2011 – are reliably and professionally supported in their business processes,” says Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group. “Demand to Niger is quickly recovering to previous year levels and looks equally promising as we head into the new year. Thanks go to our Niger Air Cargo team which continues to prove its resilience and flexibility in the face of unpredictable challenges.”

Niger Air Cargo flies from Liège (LGG), Belgium to Niamey (NIM), Niger every weekend. Enquiries and reservations can be made through the Niger Air Cargo team at Niamey International Airport (NIM), which manages all flight operations: