DHL opens logistics centre in Poznan, Poland

By LoadstarEditorial 04/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

One of Europe’s largest parcel and logistics centres offers customers fast and reliable parcel shipping and transport across borders

State-of-the-art sorting and distribution center with capacity to process 1 million parcels at peak times for retail brands and e-tailers in Poland and abroad

New plant built with a focus on reducing the ecological footprint

DHL eCommerce, Post & Parcel Germany and DHL Freight exploit synergy effects

Bonn, 1 March 2024 – DHL Group today opened a new international logistics center in Robakowo, near Poznan, Poland. The state-of-the-art parcel sorting and logistics centre, a joint project of DHL eCommerce, Post & Parcel Germany and DHL Freight, is intended to offer customers a higher quality of service and shorter delivery times. The facility, with an investment volume of around 180 million euros, covers an area of around 32,000m2, which is equivalent to about five football pitches. It has 3,000 meters of conveyor belts and a sorting capacity of 45,000 parcels per hour. In addition, DHL Freight operates a local terminal for the processing of palletized shipments and general cargo shipments for its Polish and European customers. The combined site with around 500 employees makes the facility one of the largest and most modern centers for parcel sorting and logistics in Europe.

“With the new international logistics center, we are expanding our capacities and capabilities to meet the growing shipping volume in e-commerce. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this facility will improve the quality of service and significantly complement our European network. It will shorten transit times to many European markets, especially between Germany and Poland, underlining our commitment to providing our customers with fast and reliable cross-border transport services,” said Tobias Meyer, CEO of DHL Group.

The choice of Poznań location is of strategic importance for DHL. Many international retailers and e-commerce retailers use Poland as a hub for their e-commerce shipments to and from Europe, especially to Germany. Major retail brands and e-tailers have set up their fulfillment centers and warehouses in western Poland, making the region an increasingly important e-commerce location for shipments to Europe. In addition, the domestic parcel market in Poland has grown strongly in the last five years at almost 120 percent, primarily due to the increase in e-commerce trade.

Growth drivers and synergies in the parcel business

In addition to international e-commerce shipments and parcel shipments within Poland, shipments to Germany and returns shipments from Germany will also be processed in the new facility. The hub in Poznan has direct linehaul connections to all parcel hubs in Germany, Poland and many other European countries, ensuring seamless connectivity. The collaboration between DHL eCommerce and Post & Parcel Germany offers the potential to handle a combined volume of 1 million parcel shipments per day at peak times.

Extension of the European road freight network

DHL Freight operates a state-of-the-art terminal in the new international logistics center, covering 4,170 square meters with 50 cross-docks and 1,360 square meters of office space. With a team of around 100 employees, the terminal serves as a replacement for the terminal in Koninko and offers import connections from Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark as well as export connections in the opposite direction. With daily road freight connections, interim storage and consolidation of general cargo shipments, the terminal plays an important role in DHL Freight’s European network, serving various industries, including automotive, retail/consumer goods and technology.

A role model for sustainability in the logistics industry

The international logistics center was built in line with DHL’s sustainability strategy, which aims to reduce its environmental footprint. A photovoltaic system covers one third of the energy requirements of the system. The rest is covered by purchased green electricity, which minimizes the use of fossil energy. In addition, many environmentally friendly transport solutions are used at the plant. For example, electric vehicles are used to transport trailers and containers, which avoid exhaust fumes and engine noise. In addition, the center has about 40 charging stations for electric cars, vans and trucks. An automated traffic management system at the entrances and exits reduces waiting times for vehicles and minimizes noise and emissions. The facility has already been awarded a “Gold Innovation Award”, which underlines the focus on sustainability.