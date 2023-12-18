Davies Turner integrates Pledge's carbon emissions reporting solution

By LoadstarEditorial 18/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

London, UK, Monday 18th December 2023: The Davies Turner Group (Davies Turner), one of the UK’s largest privately-owned logistics providers, selects Pledge to provide accredited carbon emissions measurement and offsetting for its customers.

Davies Turner is integrating Pledge’s emissions measurement, reporting, and offsetting platform into its Transport Management System (TMS), customer portal, and other systems.

This will allow Davies Turner to help its customers track, measure, report, and reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

David de Picciotto, CEO and Co-Founder of Pledge, emphasises: “Pledge’s platform will enable Davies Turner to meet its clients’ needs with comprehensive emissions measurement and reporting solutions while fostering a greener, more sustainable future for freight.

“By integrating Pledge’s solutions into its customer portal, Davies Turner is taking a crucial step in future-proofing its operations.”

Alan Williams, Director of Davies Turner, says: “The need to understand and address the environmental impact of freight forwarders’ activities within global supply chains grows by the day.

“Davies Turner has a strong track record on environmentally friendly initiatives. Utilising Pledge’s platform will enable us to provide clients with an accredited mechanism via which they can measure and report on the carbon emissions within their international supply chains.”

For several years, the Environmental Management System in place at most of the Davies Turner Group’s regional distribution centres in the UK has been certified to the ISO14001:2015 standard.

That is evidence that environmental responsibility is of great importance to Davies Turner, and it has been actively involved in environmental management initiatives at site level, through re-using, recycling, and retrospectively installing heat pumps in favour of gas at some sites, for example.