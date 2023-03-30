COP28 host UAE joins bid to water-down IMO emissions targets

Sign of the times as World Bank frets over shipping emissions
Pressure is mounting on the International Maritime Organization to come up with a deal that ...
It has emerged that the host nation for the COP28 climate talks this year, the United Arab Emirates, is one of around 12 countries that attempted to curb emissions targets for the maritime sector.
According to Climate Home News, four sources, at the closed International Maritime Organization’s intercessional meeting last week, confirmed that the UAE, China, India and Brazil, and around eight other nations, voted against raising the IMO’s decarbonisation target to 100% emission-free by 2050 – from the 50% set in 2018.
Climate Home said they wanted to change the wording to: “Aim for net zero, preferably by mid-century, and to phase-out emissions before the end of the century”. And the group also opposed setting interim targets for 2030 and 2040. One Dubai source told The Loadstar this was “stupid politicking”.
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover
DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers
Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms
Shippers and liners oppose plan to prevent US ocean carrier VSAs
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding
Comment on this article