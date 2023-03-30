COP28 host UAE joins bid to water-down IMO emissions targets

By Nick Savvides 30/03/2023

It has emerged that the host nation for the COP28 climate talks this year, the United Arab Emirates, is one of around 12 countries that attempted to curb emissions targets for the maritime sector.

According to Climate Home News, four sources, at the closed International Maritime Organization’s intercessional meeting last week, confirmed that the UAE, China, India and Brazil, and around eight other nations, voted against raising the IMO’s decarbonisation target to 100% emission-free by 2050 – from the 50% set in 2018.

Climate Home said they wanted to change the wording to: “Aim for net zero, preferably by mid-century, and to phase-out emissions before the end of the century”. And the group also opposed setting interim targets for 2030 and 2040. One Dubai source told The Loadstar this was “stupid politicking”.