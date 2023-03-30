Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

COP28 host UAE joins bid to water-down IMO emissions targets

Vessel pollution Photo 216758646 © Markus Gann Dreamstime.com
© Markus Gann
By

It has emerged that the host nation for the COP28 climate talks this year, the United Arab Emirates, is one of around 12 countries that attempted to curb emissions targets for the maritime sector.

According to Climate Home News, four sources, at the closed International Maritime Organization’s intercessional meeting last week, confirmed that the UAE, China, India and Brazil, and around eight other nations, voted against raising the IMO’s decarbonisation target to 100% emission-free by 2050 – from the 50% set in 2018.

Climate Home said they wanted to change the wording to: “Aim for net zero, preferably by mid-century, and to phase-out emissions before the end of the century”. And the group also opposed setting interim targets for 2030 and 2040. One Dubai source told The Loadstar this was “stupid politicking”.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Emissions and omissions Boeing Edmonton International Airport Etihad Cargo Going green sustainable aviation fuel World Cargo Summit

    Most Read

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms

    Shippers and liners oppose plan to prevent US ocean carrier VSAs

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Transforming the role of ports through decarbonisation

    One-day strike hits German transport network

    Greener maritime power will be cheaper than fossil fuel by 2025