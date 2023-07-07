Subscribe to Premium
CNBC: Yellen says she’s ‘concerned’ about China’s new export controls

CNBC reports:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday she is “concerned” about the export controls China announced this week.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced Monday that starting Aug. 1, companies in China that want to export two metals used in semiconductor manufacturing would need to apply for licenses.

“I am also concerned about new export controls recently announced by China on two critical minerals used in technologies like semiconductors,” Yellen said in prepared remarks for a meeting with U.S. businesses in Beijing…

