CNBC: Yellen says she’s ‘concerned’ about China’s new export controls

MEPC 80: China proposes plan to allow emissions data to be altered
China has called on the IMO to allow authorities to retroactively change emissions data already ...
CNBC reports:
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday she is “concerned” about the export controls China announced this week.
China’s Ministry of Commerce announced Monday that starting Aug. 1, companies in China that want to export two metals used in semiconductor manufacturing would need to apply for licenses.
“I am also concerned about new export controls recently announced by China on two critical minerals used in technologies like semiconductors,” Yellen said in prepared remarks for a meeting with U.S. businesses in Beijing…
To read the full ...
Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe
War of words heats up in port strike on Canada’s west coast
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail
Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast
Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Logistics providers feeling the heat from customers wanting to go greener
Kuehne + Nagel: From Otto Schacht to Michael Aldwell – reaction & insight
Comment on this article