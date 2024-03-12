Hong Kong the star of the show at IATA's record WCS 2024
IATA’s World Cargo Symposium (WCS 2024) kicked off this morning with a riot of colour ...
Air freight rates were more competitive in January, relative to other modes, than since the pandemic, according to IATA’s chief economist, Marie Owens Thomsen.
And air cargo is “capturing market share in the trade space”, she added, particularly on Far East to North America lanes.
“Growth in air cargo traffic has outpaced merchandise trade,” she said.
However, there were few positives in her outlook to delegates at IATA’s WCS in Hong Kong today.
“Fuel prices and the crack spread remain high. Jet fuel is significantly higher than the price of Brent crude, and there are few signs of it going lower, because of the structural lack of refining capacity,” she explained.
“The geopolitical environment has stimulated the world to pump more oil than ever before. Attention has turned to energy security, rather than combating climate change.”
Meanwhile, a “very strong” US dollar has impacted most airlines.
“The rest of the world suffers, and the airlines which pay for fuel in dollars,” said Ms Thomsen.
And although airlines are back to profitability, the margins are low, she added. Profit per passenger was just $5.40 last year, expected to rise to $5.50 this year.
“That’s clearly not enough to make the industry robust. But one way of increasing robustness, we’ve discovered, is cargo. It’s a strategic advantage.”
One positive she noted was the global GDP of 3%, “a remarkable performance”. She added: “The recession did not materialise, in large part because … unemployment rates are at, or near, historic lows.
“But inflation has spiked. It has come down, but in the US it is one point above where the Fed would want it. Borrowing costs have risen, and are likely to rise further. That’s a drag on growth.”
Ms Thomsen also noted there were elections this year for 4.2bn people – who account for 70% of global GDP.
“Elections can produce unexpected outcomes and big turnarounds in policy,” she explained.
“We tend to prefer a predictable environment in business.”
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper
E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article