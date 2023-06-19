Lower freight rates means lower prices for consumers, says new survey
Freightos’ latest SMEs survey suggests consumers should start to feel their purses swelling amid declining ...
The recent rally of Freightos stock (CRGO) from its lows has caught the imagination of a few in our marketplace.
“What’s happening?”
How is it that a stock now in the $3.18/share area – trading low $1.85 set on 26 May post-results – has appreciated +71% over the period?
This month the company released an investor pack in which, the self-defined “The booking.com + Amadeus/Sabre for goods” once more proudly highlighted its growth pattern in the downturn.
That was remarkable, but…
… it’s the incremental ...
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast
Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market
Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'
Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows
Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement
Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping
Too many Gulf carriers flying out of Shanghai for China's liking?
Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China
Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs
Port of LA chief dismisses disruption as 'minimal' and anticipates 5% growth
US carriers must get first pick on emergency cabotage flights, says Atlas
