Beacon launches new container dwell reports; Colombo wins in H1 2023

Colombo
Photo: Sri Lanka Ports Authority
By

PRESS RELEASE

Beacon, the supply chain visibility platform, is now offering free container dwell reports through its new website.

The new tool enables customers to easily compare their own container dwell times to others at the same ports and find out how they are performing compared to the rest of the market. Beacon’s data covers 64 of the world’s leading ports in the UK, Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia.

This latest feature further enhances Beacon’s existing suite of supply chain visibility tools, which include a customisable user dashboard, advanced reporting and analytics functionality, and planning tools.

Beacon has analysed the data for the six-month period from January to June 2023 in order to assess which ports had the lowest and highest average monthly container dwell times.

Key observations include:

  • Colombo (Sri Lanka) had lowest average monthly container dwell time at 1.8 days; Kingston (Jamaica) had highest at 9.1 days
  • Algeciras (Spain) had the lowest monthly dwell time of any port across the period at just 1.0 day in April; Liverpool (UK) had the highest at 17.4 days in January
  • Four of the ports in the top ten are located in the USA
  • Six of the ports in the bottom 10 are located in Asia

Ports with the lowest average monthly container dwell time (across January-June period):

Ranking Port Country Average container dwell time in days per month
1 Colombo Sri Lanka 1.8
2 Melbourne Australia 1.9
3 Sydney Australia 2.1
4 Charleston USA 2.5
5 Singapore Singapore 2.9
6 New York/New Jersey USA 3.1
6 Norfolk USA 3.1
8 Callao Peru 3.2
9 Jeddah Saudi Arabia 3.5
9 Savannah USA 3.5

 

Ports with the highest average monthly container dwell time (across January-June period):

Ranking Port Country Average container dwell time in days per month
64 Kingston Jamaica 9.1
63 Chittagong Bangladesh 8.9
62 Piraeus Greece 8.0
60 Hai Phong Vietnam 7.8
60 Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam 7.8
59 Manila The Philippines 7.7
58 Le Havre France 7.4
56 Qingdao China 7.0
56 Liverpool UK 7.0
55 Nagoya Japan 6.9

 

Fraser Robinson, CEO of Beacon, commented: “At Beacon, it’s our goal to provide true visibility across the entire supply chain so that we can create positive change for shippers. Providing free container dwell reports is another way in which we are shining a light on data dark spots, equipping businesses with the information they need to make informed decisions about their shipping processes.”

 

